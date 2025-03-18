ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney says there’s a ‘limit’ to U.S. tariff response, says Canada ‘can stand up for ourselves’

By Mike Le Couteur and Stephanie Ha

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV National News: Mark Carney's diplomatic tour to Europe

CTV National News: Mark Carney's diplomatic tour to Europe

What is the Liberals’ strategy with Carney’s first trip to Europe? | Power Play with Vassy Kapelos

What is the Liberals’ strategy with Carney’s first trip to Europe? | Power Play with Vassy Kapelos

PM Mark Carney holds meeting with King Charles III

PM Mark Carney holds meeting with King Charles III

CTV News in Paris: Mike Le Couteur reports

CTV News in Paris: Mike Le Couteur reports

CTV National News: Canada's 24th prime minister officially sworn in

CTV National News: Canada's 24th prime minister officially sworn in

CTV National News: What to make of Mark Carney's cabinet picks

CTV National News: What to make of Mark Carney's cabinet picks



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.