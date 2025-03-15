ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney orders review of F-35 fighter jet purchase from U.S.’s Lockheed Martin

By The Canadian Press

Published

An icon of an F-35 with a Canadian flag is seen on a screen as Lockheed Martin’s J.R. McDonald speaks during a news conference at the CANSEC trade show, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.