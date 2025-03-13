ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada won’t drop tariffs on Chinese EVs, despite trade war with U.S.: minister

By Brennan MacDonald

Published

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks about the upcoming U.S. trade talks, Canada's counter tariff money and tariffs on Chinese EVs.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.