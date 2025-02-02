ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada to slap 25 per cent tariff on $155B of U.S. goods after Trump initiates trade war

By Rachel Aiello

Updated

Published

PM Justin Trudeau announced retaliation against the U.S. with 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion in goods, saying, 'our response will also be far reaching.'


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.