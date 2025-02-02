ADVERTISEMENT

RECAP: Trump made good on his threat to order sweeping tariffs against Canada. Here’s how Canada responded.

By Lynn Chaya, Hunter Crowther, Michael Stittle, Rachel Aiello, Mary Nersessian, and Charlie Buckley

Updated

Published

PM Justin Trudeau announced retaliation against the U.S. with 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion in goods, saying, 'our response will also be far reaching.'


















