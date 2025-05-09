ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada and Europe are collaborating on defence. What that might look like.

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks after signing a document during cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.