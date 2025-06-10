ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Auditor general’s report on company behind controversial ArriveCan to be released today

By The Canadian Press

Published

Auditor general Karen Hogan speaks during a news conference on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.