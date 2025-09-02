Politics

AI minister insists there’s ‘zero capitulation’ in U.S. trade talks after Canada drops some counter-tariffs

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon says Canada is trying to match the Trump administration’s tariffs on Canadian goods.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.