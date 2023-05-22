After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
A study run by Angus Reid sought to create a picture of the long-term trends of approval rates to see how Trudeau compares to his predecessors in their eighth year in office — and the results are largely favourable, despite a large percentage disapproving.
At 40 per cent approval, Trudeau has a higher approval rate than three past prime ministers at similar stages in their careers, with only Jean Chretien surpassing him.
The current approval rate comes from a survey of around 1,600 Canadian adults in early May.
Trudeau’s approval rate at the eight-year mark sits four points higher than former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s approval rate, as well as eight points higher than his father Pierre Elliot Trudeau.
Brian Mulroney had an approval of only 12 per cent of those polled eight years into his premiership. Mulroney resigned as prime minister the following year, before his party was decimated in the 1993 federal election.
However, with 55 per cent of those polled stating that they disapprove of Justin Trudeau, and a full 40 per cent selecting “strongly disapprove,” it’s clear that Canadians are far from united in their opinions on Trudeau.
Since the 1970s, nearly all prime ministers had a higher percentage of Canadians saying they disapproved of them than those who said they approved, according to this data.
The exception is Chretien, who had a 54 per cent approval rate in December of 2001, with 42 per cent of Canadians saying they disapproved of him.
OPINIONS ON TRUDEAU OVER TIME
Angus Reid noted that several events this spring may have impacted Trudeau’s approval rate, such as the “launching of an investigation into foreign election interference, scrutiny over a $160,000 vacation to Jamaica, a divisive budget re-forecast, and the leaking of an admission that Canada will likely never meet its NATO obligations.”
Nevertheless, opinions on the current prime minister have remained within a few points of 40 per cent since last spring, with the lowest drop in the past year being 37 per cent in March.
In February 2020 — a month which saw massive national protests sparked by hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation challenging pipeline construction on their land and the novel coronavirus beginning to gain speed in Canada — Trudeau’s approval rate was at 33 per cent, according to the study, with a 64 per cent disapproval rate.
However, by May 2020, he had jumped to a 55 per cent approval rate, the highest he has received, according to Angus Reid’s data, between February 2020 and May 2023.
BREAKING DOWN THE DATA
When broken down by political party, nearly 90 per cent of past Conservative party voters said they disapprove of Trudeau, with 81 per cent saying they “strongly” disapprove.
The majority of Liberal party voters — 80 per cent — approve of Trudeau, with 25 per cent saying they “strongly approve.” New Democrat voters have the next highest number of those who approve of Trudeau, at 53 per cent, although half of the 43 per cent who disapprove do so strongly. One in four Bloc Quebecois voters approve of Trudeau, while 68 per cent disapprove.
Trudeau’s approval rate among women has been one of the more consistent aspects of his approval over the years, according to Angus Reid. Women above the age of 55 years have consistently had the highest percentage approving of Trudeau compared to other age groups, with the approval rate for Trudeau coming in at 48 per cent when only women above 55 are counted.
Since September 2022, Trudeau has seen a dip in approval among women aged 35-54, garnering a 37 per cent approval rate from this group as of May 2023, compared to 45 per cent in September.
Trudeau’s approval rates have long been lower among men in general, with the approval rate of men aged 18-34 years in particular showing many ups and downs since the start of 2021. Currently, this age group gives Trudeau a 38 per cent approval rating, while 36 per cent of men aged 55+ approve of Trudeau, and 34 per cent of men aged 35-54 years.
METHODOLOGY
The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 8 to 10, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
B.C. company denies misleading First Nation about rail terminal expansion plans
The owner of a rail terminal in British Columbia's Interior says a lawsuit launched by the Bonaparte First Nation is a “collateral attack” on the company's “numerous” grants, permits, and licenses to operate the expanding facility.
'On the inside': Why some Indigenous officers stick with the RCMP despite struggles
The RCMP, which marks its 150th anniversary on Tuesday, is struggling with the recruitment, but also the retention, of Indigenous members.
Cyclist recovers after T-boning a bear as spring brings spike in ursine encounters
Authorities are warning that with spring in full swing, bears across B.C. are emerging from their dens and encounters with humans are on the rise.
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids and the use of bathrooms and pronouns
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills Wednesday that ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools and force people to use certain bathrooms.
Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar
A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar, according to wildlife authorities.
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
Ukraine's ambassador welcomes F-16 pledges; urges patience on counteroffensive
Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova welcomed pledges of F-16 fighter jets to her country Monday while also urging patience for the launching of a spring counteroffensive against Russia's full-scale invasion.
Israeli defense chief says military has more than doubled strikes on Iranian targets in Syria
Israel's defense minister Monday said that Israel's new government has greatly increased the number of strikes on Iranian targets since taking office late last year.
Russia TV celebrates as it reports the capture of Bakhmut, comparing it to Berlin in 1945
Russian TV went into a full frenzy of celebration as it reported Moscow's capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. There were comparisons to the Red Army liberating Berlin in 1945, congratulations relayed from President Vladimir Putin and announcers emphasizing the victory by using the city's nearly century-old Soviet name of Artyomovsk.
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman, catch private flight to space station
Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.
Instagram back up after global outage affecting thousands of users
Meta Platform Inc's Instagram was back up for most users, the company said on Sunday, after a technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of people had been resolved.
Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors, including kingdom's 1st female astronaut
The International Space Station rolled out the welcome mat Monday for two Saudi visitors, including the kingdom's first female astronaut.
'SmartLess' podcast goes on tour with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ends up on TV
When Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes get together, they can instantly tell if something's wrong: If insults don't immediately fly, there's a problem. Fans of the trio's banter will get much more this week after a documentary film team captured them on tour taking their popular podcast 'SmartLess' to stages in Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.
Stepping into Spielberg's shoes, James Mangold takes Indiana Jones on one last adventure
When the lights came up after a screening on the Walt Disney lot of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' Steven Spielberg was incredulous. 'Damn!' he said. 'I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these!'
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec's Nemaska Lithium
A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Northern Canadian businesses using local ingredients with a focus on food sustainability
From rosehip ketchup to wild boar lardo, food businesses across Northern Canada are finding unique ways to use local ingredients.
'It makes us feel like we belong': Father of son with autism throws inclusive birthday bash
One year ago, Max Chen had just one classmate show up to his birthday party. David, his father, expressed his disappointment on social media. He never imagined the response it would generate.
Bride holds impromptu wedding outside hospital so dying dad can give her away
Many daughters dream of the day their dad will walk them down the aisle — but for Brittany Leroux, it started to seem like it wouldn’t be possible.
Toby Fournier eyes 2024 Olympics, making Canadian senior team at camp
It's been quite the ride for Toby Fournier of late, but one she continues to have tunnel vision through. The 17-year-old Toronto native committed to Duke University on Wednesday. After celebrating with family over dinner that night, ESPN's 13th-ranked 2024 basketball prospect is now in Edmonton for senior women's national team camp, with eyes on competing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Juventus hit by 10-point penalty for false accounting, drops out of Champions League spots
Juventus was hit with a fresh 10-point penalty on Monday, hampering its chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League.
FIFA extends rule to let players, coaches suspend contracts with Ukrainian, Russian clubs
FIFA extended a rule Monday that lets players and coaches continue to suspend their contracts with clubs in Ukraine and Russia for another season, even while it faces a legal challenge from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.