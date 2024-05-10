World

    • Sixty injured in Buenos Aires train collision

    A train wagon that collided with another stands on the rails in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Rodrigo Abd / AP Photo) A train wagon that collided with another stands on the rails in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Rodrigo Abd / AP Photo)
    At least 60 people were injured on Friday when a seven-car passenger train collided with a locomotive and an empty train car in Buenos Aires, local authorities said, without giving details of how serious the injuries were.

    Firefighters, police and ambulances were at the scene, helping evacuate people and take the injured to hospitals.

    Railway workers inspect a passenger train after it collided with another in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Franco Dergarabedian / AP Photo)

    Television and drone footage showed the trains head-to-head on a road bridge over an avenue in the Palermo neighborhood of the Argentine capital. The first car of the passenger train derailed and was damaged in the collision.

    State-run train operator Trenes Argentinos said the crash happened at 10:31 a.m. (1331 GMT) and an investigation into the cause of the accident would be opened.

    "So far, as reported by the health authorities present at the scene, there are at least 60 people with injuries of varying severity," it said in a statement.

    Services on the San Martin train line were halted, it added.

    (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin Editing by Frances Kerry)

