Sports

Ron Turcotte, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode Secretariat to the 1973 Triple Crown, has died at 84

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Ron Turcotte poses next to a statue of him and Secretariat in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephen MacGillivray)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.