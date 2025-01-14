ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Ottawa rents drop 3 per cent in 2024: Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment

By Josh Pringle

Published

For rent and for sale signs are displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.