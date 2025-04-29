ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Ottawa police investigate death of young woman India high commission says was student

By The Canadian Press

Published

An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform during an event in Ottawa on Friday, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.