ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada eliminating 3,300 federal jobs, unions say

By Josh Pringle

Published

A federal government building in downtown Ottawa. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.