Ottawa

Council votes to rename Greenboro Community Centre after former councillor Diane Deans

By William Eltherington and Leah Larocque

Published

Remembering Diane Deans CTV's Leah Larocque has more on the tributes pouring in for long-time Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans, who died Tuesday.


















