TORONTO -- Natalie Portman wore a cape embroidered with the names of the female directors who did not receive Oscar nominations this year, a move many have deemed sexist.

Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman tweeted a video showing Portman’s structured cape, designed by Dior, which included the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she told Kaufman on the red carpet.

The Academy has come under fire for ignoring female directors during this year’s awards. Only men were nominated in the directing category this year.

Gerwig’s film, “Little Women,” was not nominated for best director despite the film receiving six separate nominations.

“’Little Women’ owes a lot of its best picture nomination to the creative direction of Greta Gerwig — even though the director herself wasn't nominated for the best directing Oscar,” read a tweet by Entertainment Insider following the nomination.

But the Oscars have historically snubbed female directors, with only five women being nominated in the category: Sofia Coppola, Jane Campion, Lina Wertmuller, Greta Gerwig and Kathryn Bigelow.

Bigelow made history in 2010 after winning best director for “The Hurt Locker.”

