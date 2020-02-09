TORONTO -- Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at Sunday’s Oscars, wearing a Los Angeles Laker’s themed purple and gold suit withthe NBA icon’s number stitched into the lapels.

Bryant’s iconic number 24, which was also stitched into the back of the suit, could be seen as Lee walked the red carpetat the 92nd Academy Awards. He also donned Bryant’s Nike shoes.

“For Vanessa, for the family, peace and love,” he said in a red carpet interview with Billy Porter.

Lee directed the 2009 documentary “Kobe: Doin’ Work,” which profiled the Laker star’s notorious training and work ethic.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month, will be honoured with a special tribute at this year’s Oscar ceremony.

Although he was not a member of the Academy, Bryant won the 2018 Oscar for best animated short for writing and narrating the film “Dear Basketball.” The short profiled Bryant’s 2015 retirement from basketball.

