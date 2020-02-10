Full coverage CTVNews.ca/Oscars2020
In pictures: What the stars are wearing on the red carpet
In pictures: The memorable, must-see moments
Oscars 2020: The must-see moments from the 92nd Academy Awards
Oscars 2020: A recap of the Academy Awards
This Oscar winner predicted his win years ago on Twitter
In a win for the world, 'Parasite' takes best picture Oscar
Final list of Academy Award winners
Eminem shocks Oscars with performance 17 years late
Canadian nominees come up short at Oscars
Natalie Portman's Oscars dress embroidered with names of snubbed female directors
Take a look at the Academy Award winners so far
Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with Oscars suit
Scarlett Johansson among the bombshells on Oscars red carpet