Northern Ontario

Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unsuccessfully attempts to win over a steelworker during a contentious exchange at a meet and greet with Algoma Steel workers in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Kenneth Armstrong/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.