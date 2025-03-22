ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Seven-month road construction project comes to an end in Timmins

By Lydia Chubak

Published

Major Timmins roads project is completed The City of Timmins is putting the final touches on a roads project on Algonquin Boulevard East, between Balsam Street and Brunette Road.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.