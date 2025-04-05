ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault purchasing two electric buses as part of transit upgrades

By Dan Bertrand and Mike McDonald

Published

Sault transit goes electric Sault transit will be purchasing two battery-powered buses with officials saying it marks the beginning of the electrification the fleet.


















