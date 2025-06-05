ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault bracing for economic blow from U.S. steel tariffs

By Cory Nordstrom

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Sault's Algoma Steel in crisis as U.S. doubles Canadian steel tariffs

Sault's Algoma Steel in crisis as U.S. doubles Canadian steel tariffs

Steelworkers calling for measures to protect industry jobs

Steelworkers calling for measures to protect industry jobs

U.S. president Trump doubles tariffs on steel and aluminum

U.S. president Trump doubles tariffs on steel and aluminum

CTV National News: Calls for Canada to act quickly on Trump's metal tariff escalation

CTV National News: Calls for Canada to act quickly on Trump's metal tariff escalation

'We've got to have an opportunity to retaliate': Ont. trade minister on U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

'We've got to have an opportunity to retaliate': Ont. trade minister on U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Steel tariffs to cause ‘chaos’ in Canadian supply chain

Steel tariffs to cause ‘chaos’ in Canadian supply chain

Joly stresses building 'strong domestic market' in the face of doubled tariffs on steel, aluminum

Joly stresses building 'strong domestic market' in the face of doubled tariffs on steel, aluminum

How Canadian businesses are impacted by Trump’s steel tariffs

How Canadian businesses are impacted by Trump’s steel tariffs

Business leaders condemn Trump's doubled steel and aluminum tariffs

Business leaders condemn Trump's doubled steel and aluminum tariffs

PM Carney, Ford respond to Trump doubling steel and aluminum tariffs

PM Carney, Ford respond to Trump doubling steel and aluminum tariffs

Everything is on the table’ in response to doubled steel & aluminum tariffs: Ford

Everything is on the table’ in response to doubled steel & aluminum tariffs: Ford

‘Anger and anxiety’ over U.S. steel tariffs: Sault Ste. Marie mayor

‘Anger and anxiety’ over U.S. steel tariffs: Sault Ste. Marie mayor

Sault mayor joins CTV Your Morning to talk tariffs

Sault mayor joins CTV Your Morning to talk tariffs