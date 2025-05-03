ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Ontario First Nation leaders call for disbandment of Thunder Bay police

By The Canadian Press

Published

First Nations leaders call to disband Thunder Bay police Northern Ontario First Nations leaders & families are calling for the disbandment of Thunder Bay police over misconduct and systemic racism.


















