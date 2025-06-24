ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northern Ont. man charged with posting hateful, antisemitic content online

By Darren MacDonald

Published

A North Bay Police Service cruiser is seen in this 2025 file photo. A 51-year-old man from North Bay, Ont., has been charged with hate crimes following an investigation that began last November.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.