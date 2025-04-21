ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Neskantaga First Nation asks governments to respond to state of emergency after flood

By The Canadian Press

Published

More than 130 vulnerable people are being evacuated from Neskantaga First Nation after flooding forced the closure of the community's nursing station.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.