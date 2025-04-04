ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Major North Bay road project set to start

By Ian Campbell and Dan Bertrand

Published

Expansion of North Bay’s Mckeown Avenue begins The $9.6 million expansion of North Bay’s Mckeown Avenue is set to begin. The two-year project will see the roadway expanded to four lanes.


















