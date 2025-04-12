ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Laurentian University focused on rebuilding, student success

By Amanda Hicks

New LU president focused on the future Lyn Wells, the new president of Laurentian University, is reflecting on her first six months at the Sudbury school.


















