ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Latest big winners in four northern Ont. hospital lotteries

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Sudbury hospital March 50/50 winner gets the call HSN Foundation president and CEO Anthony Keating calls March's 50/50 winner to let them know about their big win.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.