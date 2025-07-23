ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Inquest to be held into the 2018 death of man who died in Sudbury after interaction with police

By Darren MacDonald

Published

The logo for the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario is seen in this file image. The inquest was announced by Dr. Harry Voogjarv, Regional Supervising Coroner, North Region, Sudbury Office, in a news release this week. (File)