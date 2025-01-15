ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Indigenous family faced discrimination in North Bay, Ont., when they were kicked off transit bus

By Darren MacDonald

Published

North Bay Indigenous family discriminated against Ontario's Human Rights Tribunal has awarded 3 members of an Indigenous family $15,000 each after ruling they were victims of discrimination.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.