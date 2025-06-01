ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Couple wins record-shattering hospital 50-50 draw

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Sudbury couple wins $6.4M in hospital 50-50 draw A couple from the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer has won more than $6.4 million in Canada's largest hospital 50-50 draw ever.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.