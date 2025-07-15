ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Construction of Ontario Northland rail station shelters begins this summer

By Darren MacDonald

Published

In the next two years, new station shelters equipped with seating, lighting and heating will be installed in Matheson, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, South River, Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Washago. (Supplied)


















