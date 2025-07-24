ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Anti-Hunger Coalition Timmins plans to buy a hydroponic farm

By Lydia Chubak

Published

Anti-Hunger Coalition Timmins says it is in the process of taking over ownership of a hydroponic farm.


















