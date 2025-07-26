ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Americans fined $8K for illegal fishing in Canadian waters during Sault, Mich., tournament

By Darren MacDonald

Published

The investigation revealed that one of the U.S. anglers caught and retained six walleye from the Ontario waters of the North Channel of Lake Huron, where the limit is four walleye and the other caught and retained five walleye from the same Ontario waters. (File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.