Northern Ontario

Algoma Steel seeking $500M in federal support amid ongoing concern over U.S. tariffs

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Algoma Steel says it is seeking a large loan from the federal government to ensure its survival in the face of huge tariffs being imposed by the United States.


















