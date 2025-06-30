ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Georges St-Pierre appointed to the Order of Canada

By Amy Luft

Published

Fighter Georges St-Pierre flexes during the weight-in for UFC 158 in Montreal on March 15, 2013. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.