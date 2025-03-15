ADVERTISEMENT

Inukjuak

Inukjuak to leave diesel behind

By Kaaria Quash

Published

INNAVIK: Leading the way to a clean energy future For many years, Inukjuak has relied on diesel fuel for heat. Soon, renewable energy will transform energy use in the community.


















