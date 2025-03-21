ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

U.S. authorities closing Canadian access to library that straddles Quebec-Vermont border

By Joe Lofaro

Published

The Haskell Library and Opera House sits on the border between Canada and the United States in Stanstead, Que. on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Built in 1901, the library that straddles the international border in Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vermont, has long been a symbol of harmony between the two countries. The stones lined up on the lawn mark the border. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)