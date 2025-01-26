ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Trudeau meets with families of victims of deadly 2017 Quebec mosque attack

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the families of the victims of the Quebec City mosque attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Saturday, January 25, 2025. On Jan. 29, 2017 a gunman killed six men and injured 19 others at the mosque. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Photos

