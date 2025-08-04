ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Rat complaints on the rise in Montreal as critics demand city take action

By The Canadian Press

Published

A rat is shown on Montreal resident James Klein's property in this undated handout photo. Klein says the rats outside his home have stopped him from eating outside all summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - James Klein


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.