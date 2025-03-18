ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec MP, businesses to join Vermont senator's border discussion on trade war

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., questions Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, at Oz's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANDIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.