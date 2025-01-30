ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal tightens rules for short-term rentals, including primary residences

Published

Fog hangs over the skyline of Montreal, Jan. 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.