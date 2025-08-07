ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal mini-pig gets temporary reprieve from eviction

By Amy Luft

Published

Timmy the mini-pig may be forced to leave his LaSalle home due to a bylaw technicality, but his owner and neighbours are fighting to keep him.


















