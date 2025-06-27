ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend

By Amy Luft

Published

There are overnight closures on the La Fontaine Tunnel on Highway 25 this weekend (Swidda Rassy / CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.