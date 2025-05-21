ADVERTISEMENT

London

No evidence mouth taping is effective and could be harmful for some, new study says

By The Canadian Press

Published

Dr. Brian Rotenberg, an otolaryngologist in London, Ont., is shown in an undated handout photo. Rotenberg says there is no evidence that a social media trend of mouth taping has any health benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.