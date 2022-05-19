You don’t always have to be fair with your kids, parenting expert says

Being a parent can be a challenge, especially when it comes to making sure that all your children are treated equitably. However, one parenting expert believes it can actually be better to introduce unfairness to the kids in your life.

Child life expert Caron Irwin says trying to keep everything equal between siblings is “unrealistic” and “unsustainable.”

“You're going to make yourself exhausted trying to accomplish that,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.

More importantly, Irwin says, it’s crucial to prepare children for the real world, where they’re going to have to deal with unfair situations all the time.

“We want our children to realize that things are not always fair so they can learn how to manage and cope with those feelings of discomfort that might come with that,” she said.

Irwin offers some tips for parents on how to approach not being fair and have a conversation with children about managing fairness. Watch the full interview in the video at the top of the article to learn more.