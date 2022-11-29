Why most men don't have enough close friends

Two men hold hands while walking on a rainbow-coloured crosswalk in San Francisco,on June 27, 2020. (Jeff Chiu / AP) Two men hold hands while walking on a rainbow-coloured crosswalk in San Francisco,on June 27, 2020. (Jeff Chiu / AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social