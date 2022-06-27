When can you light fireworks in Canada? It depends on where you live

When can you light fireworks in Canada? It depends on where you live

A neighbourhood Canada Day fireworks display is seen in a Toronto park, July 1, 2021, as the CN Tower is lit orange in solidarity and support of Indigenous communities across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A neighbourhood Canada Day fireworks display is seen in a Toronto park, July 1, 2021, as the CN Tower is lit orange in solidarity and support of Indigenous communities across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social