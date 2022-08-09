WestJet restores 17 routes to warmer climes to help Canadians escape the cold this winter

Summer isn’t over yet, but winter is coming -- and WestJet is bringing back 17 sun routes that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic to help travellers escape the cold.

Routes from across Canada to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America include Calgary to Nassau, Ottawa to Montego Bay, Regina to Cancun, and Toronto to Samana.

“The returning routes, which were suspended for more than two years, bring enhanced connectivity and vacation options for Canadians and communities across the airline’s network,” WestJet said in a press release on Tuesday.

Also in the release, John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said bringing back these previously suspended routes was “another positive step” in the restoration of the airline’s flight network.

“We recognize the past three winters have been disruptive to our guests' travel plans and we look forward to reconnecting Canadians to some of the warmer destinations they have missed the most.”

Routes resuming to the U.S. include weekly flight paths from Kelowna to Phoenix, Saskatoon to Las Vegas, Vancouver to Orlando, and St. John’s to Tampa Bay.

The airline also announced a new regional service in B.C. between Penticton, and Vancouver, running six times a week from Feb. 17 next year and domestic flights between Edmonton, Alta. and Nanaimo, B.C.

Here’s a list of WestJet’s newly-restored routes.

Flights to the U.S.

• Kelowna to Phoenix, starting Nov. 16, once a week.

• Saskatoon to Las Vegas, starting Nov. 10, twice a week.

• Saskatoon to Orlando, starting Dec. 16, once a week.

• Regina to Las Vegas, starting Nov. 10, twice a week.

• Vancouver to Orlando, starting Nov. 12, once a week

• Winnipeg to Phoenix, starting Oct. 31, twice a week

• St. John’s to Tampa Bay, starting Mar. 19, once a week

Flights to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America:

• Calgary to Belize City, starting Nov. 18, once a week.

• Calgary to Nassau, starting Nov. 26, once a week.

• Calgary to Varadero, starting Nov. 5, once a week.

• Comox to Puerto Vallarta, starting Nov. 5, once a week.

• Ottawa to Montego Bay, starting Nov. 12, once a week.

• Regina to Cancun, starting Nov. 13, twice a week.

• Toronto to Cayo Coco, starting Nov. 5, once a week.

• Toronto to Samana, starting Dec. 17, once a week.

• Winnipeg to Montego Bay, starting Dec. 17, once a week.