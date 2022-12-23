Transport Canada clears Santa for travel in Canadian airspace

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has accepted the "special mission" to authorize Santa Claus and his reindeer to fly through Canadian skies this Christmas, in a video released by Transport Canada.

“I’m honoured to clear Santa and his reindeer flight crew for travel in Canadian skies this year," Alghbra said in a statement Friday. "When I spoke to Santa, he assured me that everything was ready to deliver gifts to Canadian children. I’d like to wish all Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast a merry Christmas and festive holiday season.”

Safety inspectors also approved Santa's sleigh for takeoff after testing the landing gear and ensuring all navigation and communication systems were functioning. Even the harnesses on Santa's reindeers were inspected to ensure they were secure for travel.

A health check was also conducted on Santa and his travel crew.

"In a secure message to Minister Alghabra earlier this week, Santa confirmed that he completed his final test flight of the year and checked that he and the reindeer showed no signs of COVID-19 symptoms before take-off," the statement read.

In a video conference with Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, Mrs. Claus shared her advice on how to protect yourself from COVID-19 during the holidays.

"I always tell Santa to make a list! And check it twice! One, stay up to date on your vaccinations. Two, wear a mask in crowded indoor places – and make sure it fits nice and snug. Three, wash your hands to the tune of Jingle Bells," Mrs. Claus said in the video.

Canadians can follow Santa's journey through the night on Christmas Eve using the Norad Santa tracker.